ParkinGo Market Cap Achieves $1.45 Million (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 21st. In the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. One ParkinGo coin can now be purchased for $0.0718 or 0.00000225 BTC on major exchanges. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $487.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31,906.86 or 0.99962661 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00032193 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005986 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00049947 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000787 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00009384 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000096 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

ParkinGo (GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

