ICHI (ICHI) Price Reaches $2.83 on Exchanges

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 21st. During the last week, ICHI has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. One ICHI coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.83 or 0.00008858 BTC on major exchanges. ICHI has a total market capitalization of $9.12 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003133 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00037596 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00102116 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.26 or 0.00141787 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,949.21 or 1.00081146 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

ICHI Coin Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,224,352 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICHI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

