Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $109.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.98% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Givaudan SA operates as the manufacturer and supplier of fragrance and flavor products offering its products to global, regional and local food, beverage, consumer goods and fragrance companies. Its Flavour division has four business units: Beverages, Dairy, Savoury and Sweet Goods and its product range includes TasteEssential, TasteSolutions, ByNature and PureDelivery. The Fragrance Division has three business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and Fragrance Ingredients. Givaudan fragrances can be experienced in the top brands of shampoos, soaps, deodorants, body lotions, candles, air fresheners, laundry detergents and fabric softeners. Givaudan SA is headquartered in Vernier, Switzerland. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GVDNY. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Givaudan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $95.03 price objective on shares of Givaudan and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.02.

Shares of Givaudan stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $97.34. 58,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,743. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.22. The company has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a PE ratio of 54.08 and a beta of 0.48. Givaudan has a one year low of $73.05 and a one year high of $97.80.

Givaudan Company Profile

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

