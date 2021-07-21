Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The savings and loans company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 23.68%.

NASDAQ WSBF traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $19.31. The stock had a trading volume of 72,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,063. Waterstone Financial has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $21.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $487.23 million, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

In other Waterstone Financial news, COO William F. Bruss sold 5,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $113,833.52. Also, COO William F. Bruss sold 24,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $487,593.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,158.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

