Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) issued its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $331.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share.

NASDAQ PNFP traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.65. 415,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,474. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.38. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $32.80 and a 52 week high of $96.52.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PNFP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

