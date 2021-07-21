Gnosis (GNO) Price Tops $177.50 on Exchanges

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 21st. Gnosis has a total market cap of $267.07 million and approximately $9.09 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gnosis coin can now be purchased for approximately $177.50 or 0.00556590 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gnosis has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gnosis alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00047432 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002679 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00013290 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $260.20 or 0.00815899 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006371 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Gnosis Coin Profile

Gnosis (CRYPTO:GNO) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,587 coins. Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io . The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gnosis’ official message board is medium.com/gnosis-pm . Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform. “

Buying and Selling Gnosis

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gnosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gnosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gnosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gnosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.