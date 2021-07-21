Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Intel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.09. Intel reported earnings per share of $1.23 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Intel will report full year earnings of $4.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.71. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $5.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Intel.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.54.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selway Asset Management increased its position in Intel by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 86,425 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Intel by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,483 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,765 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Intel by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in Intel by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 89,213 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,008,000 after purchasing an additional 48,940 shares in the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.23. The stock had a trading volume of 18,191,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,329,916. Intel has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intel (INTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.