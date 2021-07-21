Stacks Tops One Day Trading Volume of $66.96 Million (STX)

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded 28.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. During the last seven days, Stacks has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar. Stacks has a total market capitalization of $1.23 billion and $66.96 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stacks coin can now be bought for about $1.04 or 0.00003244 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00037395 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00105292 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.73 or 0.00142825 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00021043 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Stacks Profile

STX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,183,441,635 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Stacks Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stacks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stacks using one of the exchanges listed above.

