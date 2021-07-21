Typhoon Network Market Cap Tops $689,422.29 (TYPH)

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Typhoon Network has a total market cap of $689,422.29 and $8,799.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Typhoon Network has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. One Typhoon Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0775 or 0.00000243 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00037494 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00101824 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.24 or 0.00142067 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,935.73 or 1.00290495 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,896,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Typhoon Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Typhoon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

