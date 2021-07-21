SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SLM had a return on equity of 58.89% and a net margin of 49.65%. The business had revenue of $338.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. SLM updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.150-$3.250 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.15 to $3.25 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SLM traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.41. 2,324,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,027,528. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. SLM has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.38%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLM. raised their price target on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.56.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

