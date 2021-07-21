Particl Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,355.00 (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One Particl coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.29 or 0.00004032 BTC on exchanges. Particl has a market cap of $14.67 million and $2,355.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Particl has traded down 8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Particl alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00007982 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00008908 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.77 or 0.00240153 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Particl Coin Profile

Particl is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,404,263 coins and its circulating supply is 11,379,605 coins. Particl’s official website is particl.io . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Particl Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Particl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Particl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.