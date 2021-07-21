Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.13-1.29 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $875-915 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $880.49 million.Plexus also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.130-$1.290 EPS.

NASDAQ:PLXS traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.58. The company had a trading volume of 107,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,418. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Plexus has a 1 year low of $64.35 and a 1 year high of $101.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.20.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. Plexus had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $881.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Plexus will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

PLXS has been the topic of several research reports. Sidoti raised Plexus from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James set a $85.73 target price on Plexus and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Plexus from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Plexus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.25.

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,500 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,657 shares in the company, valued at $8,799,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.23, for a total value of $282,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,636,839.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,076 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,755 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

