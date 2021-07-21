disBalancer Price Tops $0.36 (DDOS)

disBalancer (CURRENCY:DDOS) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 21st. During the last seven days, disBalancer has traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar. disBalancer has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $320,803.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One disBalancer coin can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00001126 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get disBalancer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00037474 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.78 or 0.00102513 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.59 or 0.00142591 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,969.43 or 0.99983292 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003129 BTC.

disBalancer Profile

disBalancer’s total supply is 3,320,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,907,603 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

disBalancer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as disBalancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire disBalancer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy disBalancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for disBalancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for disBalancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.