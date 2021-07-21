Shyft Network Market Capitalization Hits $63.52 Million (SHFT)

Shyft Network (CURRENCY:SHFT) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Shyft Network has a total market cap of $63.52 million and $143,627.00 worth of Shyft Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shyft Network coin can now be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00001892 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Shyft Network has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Shyft Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003129 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00047592 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003131 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00013360 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $263.83 or 0.00825112 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006418 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Shyft Network Profile

Shyft Network is a coin. Shyft Network’s total supply is 2,520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,989,841 coins. Shyft Network’s official Twitter account is @shyftnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Shyft is a blockchain-based protocol designed to enable the secure and auditable sending of messages between individual users and trusted parties. Shyft leverages the participation of these parties and their ability to onboard users in accordance with existing compliance while adding the ability to broadcast attestations of relevant information about user data to other parties by request, assuming user consent is present. “

Shyft Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shyft Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shyft Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shyft Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shyft Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shyft Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.