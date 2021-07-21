Jefferson V. Wright Sells 14,000 Shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Stock

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) EVP Jefferson V. Wright sold 14,000 shares of Telos stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $394,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Jefferson V. Wright also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 8th, Jefferson V. Wright sold 45,000 shares of Telos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $1,401,750.00.
Shares of Telos stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.53. The company had a trading volume of 709,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,699. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 713.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.82. Telos Co. has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $41.84.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,285,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Telos during the 1st quarter worth $1,513,000. Precept Management LLC acquired a new stake in Telos during the 4th quarter worth $1,154,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Telos during the 1st quarter worth $385,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Telos during the 1st quarter worth $6,960,000. 34.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Telos Company Profile
Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.
