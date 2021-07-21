Jefferson V. Wright Sells 14,000 Shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Stock

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) EVP Jefferson V. Wright sold 14,000 shares of Telos stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $394,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jefferson V. Wright also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 8th, Jefferson V. Wright sold 45,000 shares of Telos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $1,401,750.00.

Shares of Telos stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.53. The company had a trading volume of 709,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,699. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 713.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.82. Telos Co. has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $41.84.

A number of brokerages have commented on TLS. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Telos in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Telos from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.88.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,285,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Telos during the 1st quarter worth $1,513,000. Precept Management LLC acquired a new stake in Telos during the 4th quarter worth $1,154,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Telos during the 1st quarter worth $385,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Telos during the 1st quarter worth $6,960,000. 34.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

