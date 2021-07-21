Devang Shah Sells 11,492 Shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) General Counsel Devang Shah sold 11,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $103,428.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Devang Shah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 29th, Devang Shah sold 15,083 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $214,178.60.

On Thursday, June 17th, Devang Shah sold 10,469 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $116,729.35.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Devang Shah sold 55,426 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $463,915.62.

Shares of ContextLogic stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,534,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,703,525. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.44. ContextLogic Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $32.85.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.77 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in ContextLogic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in ContextLogic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ContextLogic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,698,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in ContextLogic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,918,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WISH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on ContextLogic from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.85.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

