Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) SVP Sells $2,634,322.87 in Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total transaction of $2,634,322.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Christopher Nardecchia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 16th, Christopher Nardecchia sold 2,171 shares of Rockwell Automation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.44, for a total transaction of $641,400.24.

NYSE:ROK traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $298.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,608. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $278.34. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.57 and a 1 year high of $298.71. The company has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 57.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 191.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6,850.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.31.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

