Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.02 EPS

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $1.02, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Crown Castle International updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.780-$6.890 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $6.78-6.89 EPS.

NYSE:CCI traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $201.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,898,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,663. Crown Castle International has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $204.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $194.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.91 billion, a PE ratio of 89.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.47%.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $181.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,274.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,055.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CCI shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.54.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

