SAFE DEAL Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $116,104.00 (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. In the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded down 42.2% against the dollar. SAFE DEAL has a total market capitalization of $997,670.62 and approximately $116,104.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be bought for about $1.48 or 0.00004634 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00037278 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $33.22 or 0.00103734 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.79 or 0.00143017 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,988.86 or 0.99902405 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 699,486 coins and its circulating supply is 672,344 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

