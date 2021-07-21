FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FuelCell Energy develops and markets ultra-clean power plants that generate electricity with up to twice the efficiency of conventional fossil fuel plants with virtually no air pollution and reduced greenhouse gas emissions using a variety of fuels including renewable biogas and domestically-available fuels like natural gas. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on FCEL. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. B. Riley decreased their target price on FuelCell Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.40.

Shares of NASDAQ FCEL traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,634,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,015,350. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 4.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.85. FuelCell Energy has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $29.44.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.18 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 153.45%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCEL. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in FuelCell Energy by 316.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 328,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 249,687 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in FuelCell Energy by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,279,562 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,633,000 after purchasing an additional 901,124 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in FuelCell Energy by 4,237.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 511,507 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 499,713 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in FuelCell Energy by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 169,482 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 46,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

