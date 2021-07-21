South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

South Atlantic Bancshares stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.70. 624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.85 million, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.85. South Atlantic Bancshares has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.48.

Separately, Stephens started coverage on shares of South Atlantic Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for South Atlantic Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in South Carolina. The company operates eleven offices in Myrtle Beach, Carolina Forest, North Myrtle Beach, Murrells Inlet, Pawleys Island, Georgetown, Mount Pleasant, Charleston, Blufton, and Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

