Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 10.99%.

NASDAQ:RUSHA traded up $1.52 on Wednesday, reaching $46.92. 287,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.29. Rush Enterprises has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $51.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.63.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RUSHA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Rush Enterprises from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.