YENTEN (YTN) Reaches Market Cap of $105,688.23

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. YENTEN has a total market cap of $105,688.23 and approximately $16.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YENTEN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, YENTEN has traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,021.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,990.50 or 0.06216182 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $427.93 or 0.01336397 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.54 or 0.00363951 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.44 or 0.00132529 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $193.44 or 0.00604100 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00008293 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.43 or 0.00376084 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.69 or 0.00292576 BTC.

YENTEN Profile

YTN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. The official website for YENTEN is yentencoin.info . YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

Buying and Selling YENTEN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using US dollars.

