Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $249.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.66 million. Qualtrics International’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE XM traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.86. 4,162,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,661,431. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -57.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.29. Qualtrics International has a 12 month low of $29.36 and a 12 month high of $57.28.

In other Qualtrics International news, President Chris Beckstead sold 17,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $611,426.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO John Thimsen sold 24,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $886,751.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 224,496 shares of company stock valued at $7,965,118. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XM has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Qualtrics International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qualtrics International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

