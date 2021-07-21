AAR (NYSE:AIR) Announces Earnings Results

AAR (NYSE:AIR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The aerospace company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AAR had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $437.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.69 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of AIR traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.39. 381,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,726. AAR has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $45.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.62 and a beta of 1.77.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AIR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AAR from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Benchmark raised their price objective on AAR from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

