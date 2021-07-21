Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ~$26.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $23.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.74 billion.Whirlpool also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $26.000-$26.000 EPS.

NYSE:WHR traded up $4.07 on Wednesday, reaching $217.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,158,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,658. Whirlpool has a 1-year low of $143.27 and a 1-year high of $257.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $226.21.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 6.65%. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool will post 24.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Whirlpool from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $209.50.

In other Whirlpool news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 64,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.40, for a total value of $15,319,192.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gilles Morel sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.23, for a total value of $1,221,809.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,847.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,609 shares of company stock worth $50,730,909 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

