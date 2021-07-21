Compound Price Hits $374.33 on Exchanges (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. One Compound coin can currently be purchased for about $374.33 or 0.01168308 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a total market capitalization of $2.01 billion and $295.17 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Compound has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 37.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000090 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Compound Coin Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,365,458 coins. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

