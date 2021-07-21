Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.17 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $818.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $672.80 million.

Shares of STC stock traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $56.22. The stock had a trading volume of 97,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.06. Stewart Information Services has a 1 year low of $36.42 and a 1 year high of $62.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.98.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $688.59 million for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 8.04%. Equities analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stewart Information Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

