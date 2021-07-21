ReddCoin Price Tops $0.0016 on Top Exchanges (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 30.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 21st. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $45.40 million and $477,490.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,038.13 or 1.00203445 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00032400 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $373.68 or 0.01168727 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $111.63 or 0.00349133 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.69 or 0.00430657 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006028 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00005240 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004226 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00050291 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RDDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.