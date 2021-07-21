OST Price Down 23.7% This Week (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. During the last week, OST has traded down 23.7% against the US dollar. OST has a total market cap of $2.49 million and $61,999.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OST coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003129 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00047182 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00013337 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $258.37 or 0.00808094 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OST Profile

OST is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 763,665,269 coins. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OST is ost.com . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

OST Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

