Ellipsis Market Capitalization Hits $47.44 Million (EPS)

Ellipsis (CURRENCY:EPS) traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 21st. One Ellipsis coin can currently be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00001227 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ellipsis has a market cap of $47.44 million and approximately $15.20 million worth of Ellipsis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ellipsis has traded 40.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ellipsis alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00047408 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003115 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00013468 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.68 or 0.00814369 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006335 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Ellipsis Coin Profile

Ellipsis (EPS) is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2020. Ellipsis’ total supply is 295,403,424 coins and its circulating supply is 120,353,298 coins. Ellipsis’ official Twitter account is @EpanusToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Epanus is a decentralized token, based on the Ethereum encryption technology, which can be used as value reserve. Convenient when it comes to small daily transactions, and better in terms of value retention in the medium and long term. Through Cloud Mining technology, where the mining happens in the “cloud” through a remote datacenter with incredible shared processing power, it provides the users with the option of mining tokens without having to worry about hardware management. “

Ellipsis Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellipsis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellipsis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ellipsis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ellipsis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ellipsis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.