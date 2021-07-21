TwoKeyEconomy 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $325,453.00 (2KEY)

TwoKeyEconomy (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 21st. One TwoKeyEconomy coin can currently be bought for $0.0379 or 0.00000361 BTC on major exchanges. TwoKeyEconomy has a total market capitalization of $985,717.16 and $325,453.00 worth of TwoKeyEconomy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TwoKeyEconomy has traded down 30.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00047408 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003115 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00013468 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.68 or 0.00814369 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006335 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

About TwoKeyEconomy

TwoKeyEconomy is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2018. TwoKeyEconomy’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,002,340 coins. TwoKeyEconomy’s official Twitter account is @2keyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TwoKeyEconomy is 2key.network

According to CryptoCompare, “2key network is a decentralized referral network that helps people, businesses and organizations reach their ideal customers and spark action. It works by giving people the opportunity to directly exchange actionable links with campaigns for products, services or events that they recommend. When a campaign they shared generates results, the link automatically goes back and rewards every person who shared it. Letting referrers share the success of the campaigns they share is a proven way of generating organic online virality. And because the rewards to referrers are only distributed AFTER the campaign generates results, creating a campaign is risk-free, making it the perfect tool for small businesses and solopreneurs to grow their business. “

Buying and Selling TwoKeyEconomy

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TwoKeyEconomy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TwoKeyEconomy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TwoKeyEconomy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

