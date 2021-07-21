Banano (BAN) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $171,668.00

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 21st. One Banano coin can currently be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Banano has a market cap of $10.57 million and approximately $171,668.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Banano has traded 23.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001777 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00037915 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00047408 BTC.

Banano Coin Profile

Banano (BAN) is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,441,493 coins and its circulating supply is 1,314,320,247 coins. The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . Banano’s official website is banano.cc . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

