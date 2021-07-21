Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $484.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.25 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 81.06%. Sleep Number’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS.

NASDAQ:SNBR traded down $14.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,257,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,267. Sleep Number has a 1-year low of $42.15 and a 1-year high of $151.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.96.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNBR. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.80.

In other news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 12,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total transaction of $1,382,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

