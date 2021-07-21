Ark Price Down 7.3% Over Last 7 Days (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Over the last week, Ark has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.89 or 0.00002744 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a market capitalization of $115.93 million and $6.01 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00010957 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004003 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000050 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 38.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000519 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ark

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 158,741,864 coins and its circulating supply is 130,620,967 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ark’s official website is ark.io . The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

