Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development and commercialization of critical care products targeting medical needs with a focus on anti-infective products, adjunctive cancer care and prescription products. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey. “

Get Citius Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of CTXR stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $2.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,607,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,368,530. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $4.56. The firm has a market cap of $281.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.58.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $3,433,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 4,548.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 989,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 967,819 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 489.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 854,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 709,258 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 188.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 222,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 145,220 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 1,573.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 168,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 158,081 shares during the period. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, prescription, and mesenchymal stem cell therapy products. The company is developing Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase III clinical trials; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citius Pharmaceuticals (CTXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.