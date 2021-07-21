Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Covestro AG manufactures polymers and performance plastics. The Company manufactures, markets and distributes coatings, adhesives, insulating materials, sealants, polycarbonates and polyurethanes. It serves automotive, construction, health, electronics and medical engineering industries. Covestro AG is based in Leverkusen, Germany. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded Covestro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Covestro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of COVTY traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.24. 12,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,109. Covestro has a 1-year low of $19.11 and a 1-year high of $38.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.53.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

