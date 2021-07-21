TerraCredit Hits 24 Hour Volume of $15,119.00 (CREDIT)

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One TerraCredit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraCredit has a market capitalization of $496,630.82 and $15,119.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TerraCredit has traded down 35.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TerraCredit alerts:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TerraCredit Profile

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraCredit is terra-credit.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

TerraCredit Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraCredit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraCredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CREDITUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for TerraCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraCredit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.