Crypto Sports Achieves Market Cap of $256,725.26 (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. During the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. Crypto Sports has a market capitalization of $256,725.26 and $529.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0938 or 0.00000291 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000167 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Crypto Sports Profile

Crypto Sports (CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

