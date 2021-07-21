STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. raised shares of STMicroelectronics to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Shares of NYSE:STM traded up $1.57 on Wednesday, hitting $38.51. 1,270,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,240,068. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $26.90 and a 1-year high of $43.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 1.49.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,630,000. Analog Century Management LP purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,707,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,800 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 17,242 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,094 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 23,027 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 561,394 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $20,840,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

