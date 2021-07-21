Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 3,017 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 615% compared to the average daily volume of 422 put options.

OSH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.36.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

In related news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 22,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $1,425,500.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,817,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,824,114.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Griffin Myers sold 109,400 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total transaction of $6,012,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,167,561 shares of company stock valued at $489,842,765 over the last three months. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OSH. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Oak Street Health by 114.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,597,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046,725 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Oak Street Health by 598.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,604,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,399 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,117,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,860,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,803,000 after buying an additional 1,039,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 2,337.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,021,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,423,000 after buying an additional 979,332 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oak Street Health stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.20. 764,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,067. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.01. Oak Street Health has a twelve month low of $37.11 and a twelve month high of $66.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.40 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 60.50% and a negative net margin of 24.18%. The business’s revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Oak Street Health will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.