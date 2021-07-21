BeatzCoin (BTZC) Market Cap Reaches $1.61 Million

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded up 41.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 21st. BeatzCoin has a total market cap of $1.61 million and approximately $46.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BeatzCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BeatzCoin alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000372 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000945 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00113175 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin (CRYPTO:BTZC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,385,782,975 coins. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

BeatzCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BTZCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for BeatzCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BeatzCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.