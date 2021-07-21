ShipChain (SHIP) Price Tops $0.0011 on Exchanges

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One ShipChain coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ShipChain has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. ShipChain has a total market cap of $538,285.36 and $101.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ShipChain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00047371 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00013489 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006402 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $257.71 or 0.00800810 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

ShipChain Coin Profile

ShipChain (CRYPTO:SHIP) is a coin. It launched on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

ShipChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShipChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShipChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SHIPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ShipChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShipChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.