Alpha Impact Achieves Market Capitalization of $16.50 Million (IMPACT)

Alpha Impact (CURRENCY:IMPACT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 21st. One Alpha Impact coin can currently be bought for $0.0509 or 0.00000158 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Alpha Impact has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. Alpha Impact has a market capitalization of $16.50 million and approximately $2,643.00 worth of Alpha Impact was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00038260 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.60 or 0.00104402 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.17 or 0.00143466 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,103.21 or 0.99756334 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Alpha Impact Profile

Alpha Impact’s total supply is 424,128,123 coins and its circulating supply is 324,347,373 coins. Alpha Impact’s official Twitter account is @AlphaImpact_fi

Buying and Selling Alpha Impact

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Impact directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Impact should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Impact using one of the exchanges listed above.

