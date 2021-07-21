Atheios (ATH) Achieves Market Cap of $26,987.93

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 21st. One Atheios coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Atheios has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. Atheios has a market cap of $26,987.93 and $16.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,079.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,975.96 or 0.06159489 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $429.51 or 0.01338880 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $117.19 or 0.00365320 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.62 or 0.00132858 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.91 or 0.00610688 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008064 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.10 or 0.00380606 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $93.85 or 0.00292535 BTC.

Atheios Coin Profile

ATH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 45,810,423 coins and its circulating supply is 42,007,605 coins. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Atheios Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

