$86.18 Million in Sales Expected for InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) to post sales of $86.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for InterDigital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $87.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $84.97 million. InterDigital posted sales of $104.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InterDigital will report full-year sales of $335.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $334.70 million to $335.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $353.82 million, with estimates ranging from $335.94 million to $371.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for InterDigital.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $82.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.97 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

InterDigital stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.21. 139,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,791. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.25, a P/E/G ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.08. InterDigital has a 12-month low of $54.37 and a 12-month high of $85.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.22%.

In other news, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 1,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $90,398.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,919.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 406.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 532 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in InterDigital in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

