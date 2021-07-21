Insider Buying: Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) CFO Acquires 13,800 Shares of Stock

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) CFO Russell M. Gifford bought 13,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.19 per share, with a total value of $30,222.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of BRN stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.26. 144,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,658. The company has a market capitalization of $18.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.11. Barnwell Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $6.99.

Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.00 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRN. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Barnwell Industries during the first quarter worth $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Barnwell Industries during the first quarter worth $73,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Barnwell Industries during the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Barnwell Industries by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 384,144 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 132,100 shares during the period. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Barnwell Industries

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, the company owns and operates five water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; drills water and water monitoring wells of various depths; installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes Floway pumps and equipment in Hawaii.

