PayBX Trading 22.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (AXPR)

PayBX (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 21st. One PayBX coin can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. PayBX has a market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $18,810.00 worth of PayBX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PayBX has traded down 22.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00047375 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003127 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00013667 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006456 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $256.03 or 0.00799332 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

PayBX Profile

PayBX (AXPR) is a coin. Its launch date was January 29th, 2018. PayBX’s total supply is 345,214,001 coins and its circulating supply is 280,214,001 coins. PayBX’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire . PayBX’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . The official website for PayBX is www.paybx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

