Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $595.42 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) will announce $595.42 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $546.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $626.20 million. Liberty Oilfield Services posted sales of $88.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 573.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full-year sales of $2.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $3.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Liberty Oilfield Services.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $552.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.64 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LBRT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.80.

Shares of NYSE:LBRT traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,113,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 3.13. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $17.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.50.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $121,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,804,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,113,594.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP R Sean Elliott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 12,538,096 shares of company stock valued at $190,414,684 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. SCP Investment LP bought a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the first quarter worth about $113,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. 58.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

