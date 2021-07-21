$327.78 Million in Sales Expected for Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) will announce $327.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $329.90 million and the lowest is $324.90 million. Outfront Media posted sales of $232.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Outfront Media.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $259.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Outfront Media’s revenue was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on OUT. lifted their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Outfront Media presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Outfront Media in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Outfront Media by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 677,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,256,000 after buying an additional 254,200 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Outfront Media by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 185,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 5,723 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Outfront Media in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Outfront Media by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OUT traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,841,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,075. Outfront Media has a 52 week low of $12.88 and a 52 week high of $25.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.90, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.91.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Outfront Media (OUT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.